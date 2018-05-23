Man facing rape charges after third arrest this month

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge man has been arrested three times this month for attacking or contacting the same victim.

Axxell Smith is facing multiple charges for a recent incident including second-degree rape and oral sexual battery.

On May 18 at approximately 3 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Mora Drive in reference to a rape. According to the arrest report, the victim stated she had gotten into a verbal disagreement with the suspect. The disagreement soon turned into a physical altercation.

The suspect was identified as Smith.

According to the arrest report, Smith walked into the bedroom where the victim and their 1-year-old son were watching TV on the bed. Smith allegedly began to beg the victim to reconcile from a recent domestic abuse incident.

The victim refused which made Smith upset. Smith then allegedly grabbed the victim's phone and accused of her cheating.

In an attempt to not wake their child, the victim went to the living room. Smith then followed the victim and began to forcibly rape her on the couch.

The victim was able to eventually push Smith off and flee to the kitchen where the attack continued and Smith once again raped the woman.

After the attack, Smith called a mutual friend on the victim's phone. He threatened to kill the friend because he believed the victim and the friend were having an affair.

The victim denied the affair.

Smith then armed himself with a gun which was hidden in their son's highchair and left the scene.

Smith was arrested on May 11 for domestic abuse battery with strangulation against the same victim. He was released with bond stipulations ordered by Judge Trudy White to have no contact with the victim. After being released, Smith was arrested again May 12 for a violation of protective order by contacting the victim.