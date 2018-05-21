Man facing rape charge in assault on mentally-disabled woman

BATON ROUGE- Authorities have charged a man with rape after a woman with the mental capacity of a child told investigators she had sex with him, police records show.

The 19-year-old woman told police that Byron Richards, 53, had her perform oral sex several times over the course of a few days in January, Richards' arrest warrant said.

Richards was booked with first-degree rape and human trafficking, according to booking records.

The woman told police that Richards assaulted her once at a hotel, once in a park and once outside a pizza restaurant. Medical records indicate the woman has an IQ of 66, or the intellectual capacity of an 8-year-old, the warrant said.

Richards' mugshot was not immediately provided.