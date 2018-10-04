73°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing rape charge after allegedly assaulting juvenile
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly raping a juvenile after meeting her on an app.
On September 17, authorities were called to a local high school after the victim confessed to a teacher that she had been sexually assaulted by a man. The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Javonte Rhymes.
Authorities say Rhymes and the victim first met while talking on an app on September 7. The alleged assault happened the next day.
Rhymes was charged with third-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dos Equis promises free beer for fans of winning team amid Les...
-
Permit office shocked to learn about Restore Louisiana elevation requirement
-
Support continues for slain LSU basketball player Wayde Sims
-
LSU set to demolish, replace older dorms on campus
-
More offers for sex from attorney who wants to be a 'sugar...