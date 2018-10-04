Man facing rape charge after allegedly assaulting juvenile

73°
Thursday, October 04 2018
BATON ROUGE - Deputies arrested a man for allegedly raping a juvenile after meeting her on an app.

On September 17, authorities were called to a local high school after the victim confessed to a teacher that she had been sexually assaulted by a man. The suspect was later identified as 18-year-old Javonte Rhymes.

Authorities say Rhymes and the victim first met while talking on an app on September 7. The alleged assault happened the next day.

Rhymes was charged with third-degree rape.

