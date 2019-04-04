Latest Weather Blog
Man facing rape charge, accused of sexually assaulting juvenile
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of raping a young girl repeatedly over the course of a year.
According to the arrest report, on October 11, 2018 detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office began investigating the allegations after they were contacted by a caseworker in Greely, Colorado. The victim, who was 10 at the time the complaint was made, told a teacher in Colorado she had been raped by a man when she still lived in Louisiana.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Brandon Boutin had sexually assaulted the victim multiple times a week for a year. According to the arrest report, the girl's family became suspicious of Boutin and moved the girl out of state.
Boutin was arrested and charged with first-degree rape.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
American Heart Association: Learn to stay healthy during 'Move More Month'
-
Downed plane to be removed from I-10
-
Authorities investigating cause of fatal overnight fire in Zachary
-
Baton Rouge mosquito abatement director forced to resign
-
Witnesses give first-hand accounts of plane crash on I-10