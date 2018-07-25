89°
Man facing possession, distribution of child porn charges

Wednesday, July 25 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

SULPHUR - Authorities arrested a man Tuesday on child pornography charges after finding evidence in his home.

Earlier this month, investigators with the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit began an undercover child exploitation investigation. As part of the investigation, a search warrant was executed Tuesday at the home of 28-year-old Nicholas Simpson.

Inside the home, authorities found Simpson in possession of images of child sex abuse. During questioning, Simpson admitted he downloaded and shared the images, according to LSP.

He was arrested for possession and distribution of pornography involving juveniles.

