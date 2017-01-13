Man facing peeping tom charges says he was sleep walking

BATON ROUGE – Deputies say a Baton Rouge man faces peeping tom charges after an incident in the early morning hours of Jan. 2.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says Paul Baquet, 32, was charged with criminal trespassing and being a peeping Tom.

According to arrest reports, a resident living on Ibiza Drive was reviewing home security footage when she saw video of an unknown man wearing only shoes and underwear walking on her property. The victim said the man, who she believed was related to her neighbor, walked up to her window and began touching himself.

Investigators contacted the neighbor who said her grandson had stayed at her home between Jan. 1 – 2.

Deputies later interviewed Baquet at his home. Arrest documents say Baquet admitted to being at his grandmother’s home but did not remember walking to her neighbor’s house. Baquet told deputies that he must have been sleep walking.

Baquet was transported to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and booked on the above charges.