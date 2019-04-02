Man facing murder charge for beating woman with hammer, suffocating her

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of killing a woman following an argument.

Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a call in the 600 block of Plank Road Monday after a man said his friend wanted to turn himself if after committing a crime. At the scene, Willie Joseph III told police he killed his girlfriend and left her inside a trailer.

Soon after, police found a body wrapped in a bedspread. According to the arrest report, the woman had a head injury and a shopping bag wrapped around her face.

While speaking with police, Joseph allegedly said he and the victim had been seeing each other for a few weeks. They were at the location smoking crack cocaine when the two of them got into a verbal argument. At some point, Joseph said the victim tried to hit him with a hammer, which he was able to take away from her.

As the two began to argue more, Joseph said he "lost it" and hit the woman multiple times with the hammer. He then suffocated her with a shopping bag. After the attack, Joseph said he wrapped the woman's body in a bedspread, went to a second location, and confessed killing the woman to a friend.

Joseph was charged with second-degree murder.

Authorities say he was recently released after serving 26 years for a rape conviction.