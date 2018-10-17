Man facing murder, attempted murder charges following Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX - Police arrested a 19-year-old man following a Monday night fatal shooting in Thibodaux.

The shooting was reported in the 300 block of Dove Lane before 8:30 p.m. At the scene, authorities found the driver of a vehicle dead from a suspected gunshot wound. The driver has been identified as 20-year-old Alex Morena.

Reports say, a passenger who fled the area on foot was later found after notifying police via phone that he was also shot. Police say he was shot in the leg, and his injuries were not life-threatening.

On Tuesday at approximately 2:32 p.m., members of the Thibodaux Police Department’s Immediate Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 1700 block of South Barber Avenue. Inside the home, authorities found shooting suspect Tyrick Hills.

Hills was charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation and detectives aren't ruling out other suspects. The motive for the shooting hasn't been released.