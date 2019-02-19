56°
Man facing multiple peeping Tom charges for looking in women's window
BATON ROUGE- A man is facing multiple charges for watching women through an apartment window.
Arrests reports show that 44-year-old Jason Zeringue is facing six Peeping Tom charges.
On Thursday, police were called to an apartment in the 5000 block of Burbank Drive for a man looking into the widow of an apartment occupied by three women. At the scene, police learned Zeringue had looked into the women's window before. Police were able to apprehend Zeringue as he was leaving the apartment complex.
Zeringue was arrested in August of last year in Livingston Parish on the same charges.
