Man facing multiple charges after opening fire on victims

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges following a December shooting.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. on December 1 on North 38th Street. At the scene, authorities learned a male suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire on three victims standing outside the residence.

The shooter was identified as Kemon Bell.

One victim said after the first shots were fired, she ran inside the house to check on her children. While inside, the victim said she heard more shots.

A truck that was in the yard at the time of the shooting, as well as the residence were struck by bullets.

Bell was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault by drive-by shooting, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated criminal damage to property, and violation of a protective order.