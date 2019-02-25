Man facing fourth DWI charge after weekend crash

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated following a Sunday morning crash.

Baton Rouge police were called to an accident on South Foster Drive near Garig Avenue before 7 a.m., according to the arrest report. At the scene, authorities made contact with the suspect identified as Kendrick Moore.

Authorities said Moore had "red glassy" eyes and he had a wrist band on which appeared to be from a local bar. Moore refused to take a field sobriety test or breathalyzer test at the scene.

Moore was arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated (fourth offense), operating a vehicle while under suspension for certain prior offenses, no proof of insurance, and reckless operation of a vehicle.