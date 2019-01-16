Man facing fourth DWI charge after traffic stop

THIBODAUX- A man is facing his fourth DWI charge following a traffic stop earlier this week.

An officer with the Thibodaux Police Department pulled over a vehicle Monday afternoon on North Canal Boulevard for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 58-year-old Mark King.

The officer suspected King was driving while impaired and had him perform a series of field sobriety tests. Authorities said King performed poorly and was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated. A sample of King's blood was taken at a local hospital. Even though King allegedly admitted to using cocaine, his sample was still submitted to the Louisiana State Crime Lab for analysis.

Authorities later learned King's license was suspended from a previous DWI arrest in October 2018.

King is facing multiple charges including operating a vehicle while intoxicated and operating a vehicle under suspension of certain prior offenses.