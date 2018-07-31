Man facing fifth DWI after hit-and-run crash

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man is facing his fifth DWI charge after hitting another vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The crash was reported Monday at around 7 a.m. at the intersection of O'Neal Lane and Old Hammond Highway. At the scene, a state trooper was informed by BRPD that the driver at fault, struck the victim's vehicle before fleeing to the intersection of Central Throughway and Florida Blvd.

According to the arrest report, the driver at fault was identified as Sean Blanchard.

Blanchard admitted to having a few alcoholic drinks the night before as well as methadone. Authorities say Blanchard gave a breath sample of 0.037 percent.

Blanchard is charged with DWI, running a red light, hit and run, driving under suspension for a prior offense.