Man facing fourth DWI after crashing into vehicle

BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man with his fourth DWI after a Sunday crash.

According to the arrest report, a tan 2012 Buick Lacrosse ran into the back of another vehicle. The driver at fault was identified as Charles Rambo.

Police said that Rambo had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. There was also the strong order of alcohol on him.

The arrest report states that Rambo admitted to drinking before he drove the vehicle. Rabmo's breathalyzer test was over the legal limit.

He has been charged with DWI, reckless operation, and following to close.