75°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing fourth DWI after crashing into vehicle
BATON ROUGE - Police have charged a man with his fourth DWI after a Sunday crash.
According to the arrest report, a tan 2012 Buick Lacrosse ran into the back of another vehicle. The driver at fault was identified as Charles Rambo.
Police said that Rambo had slurred speech and bloodshot eyes. There was also the strong order of alcohol on him.
The arrest report states that Rambo admitted to drinking before he drove the vehicle. Rabmo's breathalyzer test was over the legal limit.
He has been charged with DWI, reckless operation, and following to close.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Bridge crash jams morning traffic in Baton Rouge
-
A local blues legend is remembered with the music he loved
-
LSU uses specially trained K-9s to detect bombs
-
Mighty Moms partners with a special needs class to feed familes in...
-
Baton Rouge Bishop: Catholic Church working on making local abuse records public