Man facing first-degree rape, home invasion charges following attack

Saturday, September 22 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A Baton Rouge man was arrested after he broke into a woman's home and attacked her.

According to BRPD, Tyraine Bradford entered the victim's home through the back door. Once inside, Bradford allegedly raped the victim.

The victim said each time she attempted to escape, Brandford shocked her with a stun gun.

Police arrested Bradford and charged him with first-degree rape and home invasion. 

