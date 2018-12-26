Man facing drugs, other charges following traffic stop

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man is facing multiple charges including drug possession following a Monday traffic stop.

A deputy was patrolling LA 1 and Supreme Road when they noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The sheriff's office said, the deputy followed the vehicle and saw the driver committed another violation. At that point, the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over.

As the deputy turned on their emergency lights the driver, identified as 28-year-old Bradley Worley, tossed some items out the window.

A second patrol deputy arrived and recovered the items Worley tried to get rid of. Authorities say the items included a quantity of suspected heroin.

While searching Worley, authorities found more heroin on his person.

Worley was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under the age of 17, and multiple traffic violations.

His bond was set at $155,000.