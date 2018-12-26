67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man facing drugs, other charges following traffic stop

1 hour 23 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, December 26 2018 Dec 26, 2018 December 26, 2018 9:50 AM December 26, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASSUMPTION PARISH - A man is facing multiple charges including drug possession following a Monday traffic stop.

A deputy was patrolling LA 1 and Supreme Road when they noticed a vehicle commit a traffic violation. The sheriff's office said, the deputy followed the vehicle and saw the driver committed another violation. At that point, the deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over. 

As the deputy turned on their emergency lights the driver, identified as 28-year-old Bradley Worley, tossed some items out the window.

A second patrol deputy arrived and recovered the items Worley tried to get rid of. Authorities say the items included a quantity of suspected heroin.

While searching Worley, authorities found more heroin on his person.

Worley was arrested and charged with possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, obstruction of justice, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of someone under the age of 17, and multiple traffic violations.

His bond was set at $155,000.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days