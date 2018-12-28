Man facing cruelty to juvenile charge after beating

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of beating a juvenile with a belt.

The incident was reported between May 6, 2016, and May 7, 2016, at an apartment complex on Great Smokey Mountain Avenue. At the scene authorities found the victim suffering from marks on his shoulder, arms, legs, and backside. The victim was also missing a small piece of skin on his back.

Kirkland Bailey was arrested and charged with cruelty to juveniles.