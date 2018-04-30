83°
Man facing cruelty charge after 4-month-old brought to ER with brain injury

By: WBRZ Staff

CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities have arrested a Lake Charles man accused of smashing a 4-month-old child's head against a kitchen bar.

McKeithan Frank, 21, was babysitting his girlfriend's infant and acknowledged to police that he hit the child's head against the bar, KATC reports.

Deputies were called to a hospital nearly a week ago after the infant was found to have a head injury. It was diagnosed as bleeding in the brain. Investigators and doctors do not believe the injury was accidental. The infant is now in stable condition at an out-of town hospital, according to the KATC report.

Frank was booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

