83°
Latest Weather Blog
Man facing cruelty charge after 4-month-old brought to ER with brain injury
CALCASIEU PARISH- Authorities have arrested a Lake Charles man accused of smashing a 4-month-old child's head against a kitchen bar.
McKeithan Frank, 21, was babysitting his girlfriend's infant and acknowledged to police that he hit the child's head against the bar, KATC reports.
Deputies were called to a hospital nearly a week ago after the infant was found to have a head injury. It was diagnosed as bleeding in the brain. Investigators and doctors do not believe the injury was accidental. The infant is now in stable condition at an out-of town hospital, according to the KATC report.
Frank was booked with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Convicted sex offender accused of impersonating officer, raping man
-
State auditor releases findings of BRPD officers who worked extra duty while...
-
State leaders to discuss flu shot information bill
-
Salamoni cited for allegedly slapping suspect during 2016 arrest
-
Family asking for help after fire destroys veteran's home