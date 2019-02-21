Man facing contractor fraud, other charges after taking money from victim

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have arrested a man accused of taking money from a victim to renovate a home and failing to do the work.

According to the arrest report, the victim entered a contract with Fredrick Guerin in April 2017 to repair a home damaged in the 2016 flood. Over the course of a few months, the victim had paid Guerin $20,000.

At some point, the victim went out of state but returned in September. That was when she discovered that no work had been done on the home. The victim contacted Guerin who said he would begin work immediately.

In November, the suspect began the demolition process and started to install sheetrock through the residence. According to the affidavit, Guerin abruptly stopped working without giving an explanation.

The victim contacted the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors and learned Guerin didn't have a license.

He was arrested and charged with contractor fraud, engaging in business of contracting without authorization, and misapplication of payments.