Man facing contractor fraud, other charges after failing to complete home repairs

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing multiple charges including contractor fraud after failing to complete repairs on a home.

Last January, the 62-year-old victim entered into a contract with Darnell Murdock to repair her home which was damaged by the 2016 flood. The victim advised that Murdock said he was a licensed contractor and owner of Murdock Construction, LLC.

Authorities say Murdock provided the victim with an initial estimate of $67.877.45. Work on the home included installation of doors, flooring and drywall as well as painting, and carpeting.

Over the next few months, the victim issued several checks to Murdock totaling more than $62,000. It was later discovered that Murdock didn't purchase the required materials for the repairs.

According to the arrest report, when the victim walked through the home she noticed that only 30 percent of the repairs were completed. The victim later discovered that Murdock wasn't a licensed contractor and was previously arrested by the Baton Rouge Police Department for contractor fraud.

Murdock was charged with contractor fraud, operating without a contractor’s license, and misapplication of payments.