Man facing contractor fraud charges in Ascension, Livingston arrested again

BATON ROUGE – A man, who already faces a slew of contractor fraud charges in Livingston and Ascension Parishes, is now facing more charges in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Police arrested 46-year-old Michael Simmers on charges of residential contractor fraud after receiving a complaint on March 8. The victim stated he hired Simmers and signed a contract on September 3.

According to arrest documents, the victim wrote a check for $10,000 to Simmers to start construction on his home. The victim stated that Simmers only completed some of the work.

On November 9, Simmers had the victim sign another contract and paid him with a second check in the amount of $19,319 to order the materials needed, according to arrest documents. The victim stated that certain materials were supposed to be ordered by they were not.

The Louisiana Contractors Licensing Board was contacted in reference to Simmers' license and it was learned that he did not have one at the time the contract was signed and was not permitted to work as a contractor.

Simmers told police he was fired and rehired by the victim several times. He also admitted that he did not have a contractor's license.