Man facing charges of contractor fraud in two parishes

54 minutes 24 seconds ago Wednesday, December 12 2018 Dec 12, 2018 December 12, 2018 9:25 AM December 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BELLE ROSE - Authorities in Assumption Parish have charged a man with contractor fraud after he failed to complete remodeling work on a home.

On November 26, detectives began investigating a complaint made against 65-year-old Andrew McKinley. During the investigation, authorities learned that McKinley entered into a contract with a victim to remodel their home.

Authorities say the victim paid McKinley, but he failed to perform a majority of the work.  Monday, detectives located McKinley and his home and arrested him. It was later discovered that the suspect had a warrant for his arrest out of St. James Parish for a similar charge.

McKinley was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. He will later be sent to St. James.

