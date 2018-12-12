Man facing charges of contractor fraud in two parishes

BELLE ROSE - Authorities in Assumption Parish have charged a man with contractor fraud after he failed to complete remodeling work on a home.

On November 26, detectives began investigating a complaint made against 65-year-old Andrew McKinley. During the investigation, authorities learned that McKinley entered into a contract with a victim to remodel their home.

Authorities say the victim paid McKinley, but he failed to perform a majority of the work. Monday, detectives located McKinley and his home and arrested him. It was later discovered that the suspect had a warrant for his arrest out of St. James Parish for a similar charge.

McKinley was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center and is awaiting a bond hearing. He will later be sent to St. James.