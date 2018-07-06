Man accused of stealing more than three acres of timber in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A man could face several years behind bars after he allegedly stole acres worth of timber.

In May 2018, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Foresty agents received a complaint that a suspect entered into a contract with a Livingston Parish landowner to harvest approximately 3.5 acres of his mixed hardwood and pine timber.

The harvesting of the timber began in July 2016. According to a release, after the logging harvesting was completed, the landowner was not compensated for the timber.

The value of the harvested timber is estimated at approximately $3,000.

“Timber is a major industry in our state and we aggressively pursue timber theft complaints in an effort to protect landowners. We encourage anyone who is aware of this type of activity to please contact our Office of Forestry at 225-925-4500,” said LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain.

O’Neal is charged with theft over $1,000 for the timber harvested in Livingston Parish. If convicted, O’Neal could face up to five years in prison and/or up to $3,000 in fines.