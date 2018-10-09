73°
Man facing charges after victim pistol-whipped, robbed of wallet
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man for his role in an armed robbery.
On August 18 at approximately 10:40 p.m. authorities responded to the 8200 block of Skysail Avenue in reference to the crime. According to the victim, he was in a parking lot when two male suspects signaled for him to join them. The suspects allegedly asked if the victim wanted to buy narcotics.
When the victim declined, the men asked if the victim had any money. The suspects then pulled out guns, pistol-whipped the victim and stole his wallet. Authorities say the suspects stole $300.
One of the suspects was identified as Dequentin Robertson.
Robertson was charged with armed robbery and aggravated battery.
