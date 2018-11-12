61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man facing charges after stealing police van from station

5 hours 22 minutes 28 seconds ago Monday, November 12 2018 Nov 12, 2018 November 12, 2018 9:45 AM November 12, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: BBC

LOWESTOFT, England - Police in Europe have arrested a man accused of stealing a marked police van that was parked outside a station.

ABC News reports, 27-year-old Sean Warman has been charged with aggravated vehicle theft, dangerous driving, impersonating a police officer, and several other charges.  Authorities say a Vauxhall police van was taken in Lowestoft, which is 160 miles northwest of London, Saturday evening.

Reports say, police received calls about a van driving erratically in the area. It was later found abandoned.

Warman is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days