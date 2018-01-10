64°
Man facing charges after sending threatening emails to area school

Wednesday, January 10 2018
BATON ROUGE- A man has been arrested after sending threatening emails to an area school.

Rolandus Morris is facing charges of terrorizing and cyberstalking for sending emails threatening  the administration of Kenilworth Middle School.

According to the affidavit, authorities learned that the threatening emails began after a student and his mother met with school administrators for a conference. The conference was in reference to the student hacking into other students social media accounts while using school computers.

Authorities worked with Google and Verzion Wireless to determine Morris as a suspect. In the emails, Morris threatening to shoot members of the administration and their families.

