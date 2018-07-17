83°
Man facing charges after inappropriate behavior with juvenile

ASSUMPTION - Deputies have arrested a 62-year-old man for sex crimes against a juvenile.

On May 25, the sheriff's office responded to a complaint at a home in Bell Rose where a juvenile had been molested. Through the course of the investigation, Roland Florentino was identified as the suspect.

According to a release, crimes against the victim occurred on more than one occasion at the home in Bell Rose. The investigation also led to additional evidence including related communications against Florentino, substantiating the victim's allegations.

Florentio was booked with molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with a juvenile and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

