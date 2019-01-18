Man facing charges after being intoxicated at LSU library

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing charges after being found intoxicated in a university library.

On Thursday officers with the LSU Police Department were called to the library on campus for an unconscious intoxicated person. The Baton Rouge Fire Department treated the man later identified as Diego Carrea.

According to the arrest report, Carrea asked to be taken to the student health center. As officers walked him down the hallway of the center, a bag of pills fell out of Carrea's pocket.

Officers examined the pills and determined they were Xanax. In total there were 178 pills in the bag. Authorities also found $408 in Carrea's possession.

Carrea was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and disturbing the peace/public intoxication.