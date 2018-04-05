62°
Man facing attempted murder charge for shooting father following argument
BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office has identified a son, accused of shooting his father Tuesday night.
Ronald Davis, 20, is charged with attempted second-degree murder for the incident.
The shooting occurred around 10 p.m. on Pride Baywood Road. His brother told investigators Davis shot his father in the foot after an argument. Davis' brother then pulled out another gun and started shooting at Davis, according to The Advocate. The brother stated that he did not intend to actually hit Davis.
Davis' bond is set at $100,000.
