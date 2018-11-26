Latest Weather Blog
Man facing attempted murder charge for attacking victim
BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a suspect for beating a victim while armed with a machete.
On November 25 officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Douglas Avenue for a disturbance. One victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.
The victim advised that she was attacked by Kendrick Morgan. According to the arrest document, during a physical altercation, the victim grabbed a machete in order to defend herself against Morgan.
A struggled ensued over the machete which led Morgan to bite the victim on the right hand, causing her to drop the weapon. Morgan then continued to beat the victim while armed with the machete.
The woman sustained multiple lacerations to her chin and forehead.
Morgan was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Scores of kids, parents line up for Knock Knock Children's Museum's first...
-
Fans still reeling from LSU's dramatic regular season finisher
-
Video catches end of post-game scuffle at Texas A&M
-
Few head to the polls for early voting ahead of upcoming election
-
Baton Rouge Ballet sees change of venue after 27 years