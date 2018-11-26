Man facing attempted murder charge for attacking victim

BATON ROUGE - Authorities have charged a suspect for beating a victim while armed with a machete.

On November 25 officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a residence in the 5000 block of Douglas Avenue for a disturbance. One victim was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment.

The victim advised that she was attacked by Kendrick Morgan. According to the arrest document, during a physical altercation, the victim grabbed a machete in order to defend herself against Morgan.

A struggled ensued over the machete which led Morgan to bite the victim on the right hand, causing her to drop the weapon. Morgan then continued to beat the victim while armed with the machete.

The woman sustained multiple lacerations to her chin and forehead.

Morgan was charged with attempted second-degree murder and violation of a protective order.