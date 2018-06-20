83°
Man facing attempted murder charge after opening fire on victims
BATON ROUGE - A man is facing an attempted murder charge after he and three other suspects allegedly opened fire on two people earlier this month.
The incident happened June 7 in the 2000 block of Kentucky Street. According to the arrest report, the victims were sitting underneath a carport at the residence before the shooting.
One of the shooters was identified as Kendrick Wilson.
Wilson allegedly walked up to the home, pulled out a gun, and fired at the victims. Once Wilson started shooting, the other suspects also opened fire. Authorities found 63 shell casings at the scene.
Wilson is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
