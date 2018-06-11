Man facing attempted murder charge after gunfight

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man after he opened fire on a victim in the middle of the street.

The shooting happened at approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday near a home on St. Katherine Avenue. According to the arrest report, the victim was visiting a family member when she saw the suspect drive by the home several times.

The suspect was identified as Meshach Campbell.

After passing the home one last time, Campbell stopped the vehicle at the corner of St. Katherine and Enterprise Street. He then got out of the car and starting walking towards the victim.

As he approached the victim, words were exchanged between the two. During the argument, Campbell pulled out a gun and fired three shots at the victim.

At that point, the victim pulled out her own gun and fired two shots at Campbell. After firing the shots, Campbell fled the scene.

Authorities found three 9mm shell casings in the street.

Campbell was later located at his mother's home and arrested. He is facing charges of violation of a protection order, stalking, and attempted second-degree murder.