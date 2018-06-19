Man facing additional charges in now deadly crash; Accused of driving drunk

BATON ROUGE - A man arrested last week for fleeing the scene of an accident that left a bicyclist dead is facing new charges.

On June 11, 20-year-old David Garcia was traveling on South Sherwood Boulevard around 8 p.m. when he ran a red light and rear-ended a vehicle, according to arrest records.

Authorities say as Garcia crossed over the median to flee the scene, he struck a bicyclist. The victim was transferred to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he later died.

Officials say the extent of damage to Garcia's vehicle forced him to come to a stop near Highland Road and Siegen Lane.

Deputies approached Garcia's vehicle and were overcome with a strong smell of alcohol. A warrant was issued for a blood alcohol content test after Garcia invoked his rights to counsel, swallowed marijuana, and told officers he was "F****d up."

Garcia has been charged with vehicular homicide, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, driving on divided highways, two counts of hit-and-run driving, traffic control signals, and careless operation.