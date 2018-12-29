Man facing 5th DWI escapes hospital to avoid jail after crash, arrest

PORT ALLEN – A man faces various charges after State Police said he drove drunk, caused a crash with injuries and then fled the hospital to try and avoid being booked into jail late Friday.

Jonathan Nash, 35, faces his fifth-offense DWI, license violations since his was suspended because of previous drunk driving arrests, having an open alcoholic container in his vehicle, not wearing a seatbelt, careless operation, simple escape and flight from an officer.

Because of the ruckus he caused, troopers said they also added nuisance charges of jaywalking and disturbing the peace while being drunk in public.

State Police said Nash crashed on Highway 190 west of Highway 415 around 10 p.m. Friday. He rear-ended another vehicle, troopers said, and was hurt.

He was taken to a hospital in Baton Rouge for treatment where he fled, State Police said.

Hospital staff notified authorities and troopers, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies and hospital security searched for him.

Nash was found at a gas station near the hospital on Essen Lane.

He was taken back to the hospital for continued treatment and State Police said when he’s healthy, he’ll be booked into jail on the list of charges.

