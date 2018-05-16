Man facing 40-year sentence after sexually abusing juvenile

LAFOURCHE PARISH- Authorities say a former Lafourche Parish resident has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated incest and sexual battery.

William Gilliam, 45, was arrested in Nebraska.

At the time of his arrest, he was a resident of Missouri. He was charged and sentenced in connection with an investigation by the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

Juvenile detectives began an investigation in May of last year after receiving a complaint about a family member having been sexually abused by Gilliam over the course of several years, according to a release. Through the investigation, detectives learned that Gilliam had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim in Lafourche Parish and other jurisdictions, including Lancaster County in Nebraska.

Detectives obtained warrants for Gilliam's arrest for aggravated incest and sexually battery. In late May detectives learned Gilliam was in custody in Jasper County in Missouri where he also faced additional charges.

On Monday after pleading guilty to first-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County, Gilliam was sentenced to no less than 40 years in prison with a mandatory 15-year minimum.

He still faces the charges in Missouri and Louisiana.