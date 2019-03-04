Man facing 200 charges after allegedly storing child pornography through Google account

ZACHARY - A man is facing numerous counts of child pornography after police found hundreds of sexually explicit videos and photos depicting children on his phone.

On February 11, special agents with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit got multiple reports regarding possible possession and distribution of child pornography. Through an investigation, authorities discovered the Brian Normand had allegedly uploaded child porn images to his Google Drive account.

While searching his cloud storage, authorities found two videos of children as young as 6 years old engaging in sexual acts. According to the arrest report, the videos were produced in the area.

While speaking with authorities Normand allegedly admitted to searching for, possessing and storing images of child pornography. After Normand gave consent to search his iPhone, investigators found approximately 200 photos of young boy engaged in sexual acts.

Normand was booked with 200 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.