Man facing 2,200 counts of pornography involving juveniles

1 hour 5 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, August 06 2018 Aug 6, 2018 August 06, 2018 1:21 PM August 06, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

VERNON PARISH - Authorities say they have arrested  a man who is facing more than 2,000 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

In July, deputies with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation involving 57-year-old Jeffry Johnson. Deputies arrested Johnston for crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Johnston was possibly in possession of child pornography and requested assistance from the Louisiana State Police's Special Victims Unit. Authorities didn't say what format the pornography was in. 

As a result of the LSP investigation, Johnston was charged and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.

