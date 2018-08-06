Man facing 2,200 counts of pornography involving juveniles

VERNON PARISH - Authorities say they have arrested a man who is facing more than 2,000 counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

In July, deputies with the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office began an investigation involving 57-year-old Jeffry Johnson. Deputies arrested Johnston for crimes against nature and molestation of a juvenile.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Johnston was possibly in possession of child pornography and requested assistance from the Louisiana State Police's Special Victims Unit. Authorities didn't say what format the pornography was in.

As a result of the LSP investigation, Johnston was charged and booked into the Vernon Parish Jail.