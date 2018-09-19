75°
Man faces trial in pregnant woman's slaying, stealing baby

Wednesday, September 19 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: The Witchita Eagle

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday for a North Dakota man charged with conspiracy to commit murder in the killing of a 22-year-old woman who bled to death when her baby was cut from her womb.

William Hoehn (Hayn) has admitted to covering up the death of Savanna Greywind, who was eight months pregnant when she was killed in August 2017. Hoehn's girlfriend, Brooke Crews, pleaded guilty to killing Greywind and is serving life in prison without parole.

Hoehn says he knew nothing of Crews' murderous plan. Crews hasn't spoken publicly of Hoehn's role, but she is on the government's list of potential witnesses for Hoehn's trial in Fargo. Greywind's death led to the creation of Savanna's Act, which aims to standardize protocols for responding to cases of missing and murdered Native American women.

