Man faces third DWI charge after almost hitting multiple cars

EAST BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his third DWI charge after he almost crashed his vehicle Wednesday.

According to the arrest report, Alvin Deblieux III was seen driving erratically on Millerville Road. Deputies say he almost hit multiple other vehicles.

Eventually, Debliuex pulled over near Old Hammond Highway and Azalea Park Avenue. At the scene, deputies found Debliuex slumped over the steering wheel.

Authorities was able to wake Debliuex up for questioning. Debliuex "performed poorly" on the field sobriety test and was arrested. According to the affidavit, Debliuex allegedly said he was prescribed Xanax and he had taken some prior to both drinking and driving.

While searching his vehicle, authorities found a half-full bottle of Jim Beam as well as a second empty bottle in the bed of the truck.

Deblieux was is facing several charges including operating a vehicle intoxicated (third offense), reckless operation of a vehicle, and possession of an alcoholic beverage in a vehicle.