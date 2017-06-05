Man faces numerous charges after holding victim hostage in Baton Rouge home

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested on several charges after he broke into a home and held a victim hostage early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of an attempted burglary in the 2300 block of Delta Street around 1 a.m. Sunday. Police learned that a man, later identified as 31-year-old Matt Brown, attempted to break into the home with two unknown women.

The victim told BRPD that she was awoken by the three violently knocking on her front door yelling "let me in." The victim says that upon telling the three to go away, the two women fled. Brown continued to try to enter the home by breaking the front windows and did not leave until the victim stated she was calling the police.

About 10 minutes later, police responded to a second location on Mississippi Street where Brown allegedly broke into a home and held a resident hostage.

Baton Rouge Police say Brown beat the victim and kept that person with him inside of a bedroom, refusing officers' commands to come out. Police eventually used a K-9 unit to apprehend Brown.

After his arrest, police discovered a baggie of suspected crack cocaine inside of Brown's sock. He also attempted to kick out the rear window of the police unit, causing damage.

Brown was transported to a hospital and treated for his injuries. He was then arrested and charge with attempted burglary, criminal damage to property, aggravated burglary, second degree kidnapping, resisitng an officer, possession of crack cocaine, and damage to property.