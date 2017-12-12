Man faces new charges for attempting to bribe witness in his rape case

NAPOLEONVILLE- Deputies from the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man already in jail on new charges of public bribery of a witness.

The new charges are being brought against 21-year-old Terrance Dupaty. Warrants for the arrest of 22-year-old Tyrone Tucker in the same public bribery case have been obtained by authorities.

In mid-to-late October, investigators received information that Dupaty, who is currently charged with first-degree rape in the Assumption Parish Detention Center, had reached out to Tucker and asked him to contact a potential witness in the rape case. Tucker was to offer the individual money in exchange for not testifying against Dupaty.

Authorities determined that communication between Tucker and the witness did occur and the offer was made.

Tucker remains at large and the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact the Detective Bureau at 985-526-1627.