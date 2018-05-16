Man faces life sentence in brutal slaying of girlfriend

Photo: KATC

DUSON- Reports say a Lafayette man has been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend in 2015.

On Tuesday a jury unanimously convicted 29-year-old Miles Guidry of second-degree murder for the death of Claire Walley, KATC reports.

Evidence showed that Guidry slashed his girlfriend's neck and stabbed her multiple times in their home in Duson. According to KATC, Walley was a graduate student in the Psychology Department at UL Lafayette at the time of her death.

After the murder, Guidry fled to Colorado. Now he faces a mandatory life sentence.