Man faces fourth DWI charge after Monday arrest

BATON ROUGE - A man is facing his fourth DWI charge after being found asleep in a vehicle on the side of the road.

At approximately 5:28 p.m. Monday, Germany Cruz-Avila was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle on the shoulder of the interstate. Police say the vehicle was in park and the engine was on.

When the officer got to the window, he noticed Cruz-Avila had an opened beer can in his hand. The officer attempted to wake the suspect by knocking on the driver's side door. Eventually, the officer was able to get into the vehicle through the passenger's side door and made contact with Cruz-Avila.

While removing Cruz-Avila from the vehicle the officer noticed he had red eyes, his speech was slurred, and he smelled of alcohol. He was arrested and charged with DWI (four offense), reckless operation, having an open container, driving with a suspended license, and driving without insurance.