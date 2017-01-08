Man faces drug, traffic charges after brief pursuit

BATON ROUGE – Police say a Baton Rouge man faces various drug and traffic charges after he failed to use his turn signal, prompting a brief pursuit Saturday morning.

Baton Rouge Police say 40-year-old Rickie J. Carter was charged with aggravated flight, possession of Schedules I and II drugs, and failure to signal.

According to arrest records, officers saw Carter's car turn eastbound on Florida Street from North 10th Street without using a turn signal just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Officers say they tried to conduct a traffic stop on Florida Street but Carter ignored the flashing lights and sirens.

Police say the pursuit continued to 22nd Street, Government Street and finally ended at the intersection at South Acadian Thruway. Police say Carter failed to use his turn signal and ignored a red light.

During a search of Carter’s car, police say they found ecstasy, Hydroxine and Loratab pills as well as small bags of crack cocaine and marijuana. Carter also had $422 dollars in cash on his person.

Carter was booked into the East baton Rouge Parish Prison.