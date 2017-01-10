Man faces child porn charges involving children in eight different states

MAYS LANDING, NJ - A New Jersey man has been indicted on child porn charges involving children spanning eight different states.

Prosecutors say Sherman Miller, 49, faces 12 counts of child pornography. The charges include causing a child to engage in child pornography, possessing or viewing child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with children.

Miller is accused of sending images to a child in Texas and failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities later discovered that he allegedly victimized children in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Police say Miller sent photos of his genitals and video of himself to the victims and allegedly convinced another to send him photos. The victims ranged in ages 9 to 14.

Miller remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bail.