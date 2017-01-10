75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Man faces child porn charges involving children in eight different states

1 hour 34 minutes 29 seconds ago January 10, 2017 Jan 10, 2017 Tuesday, January 10 2017 January 10, 2017 2:16 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

MAYS LANDING, NJ - A New Jersey man has been indicted on child porn charges involving children spanning eight different states.

Prosecutors say Sherman Miller, 49, faces 12 counts of child pornography. The charges include causing a child to engage in child pornography, possessing or viewing child pornography and engaging in sexual conduct with children.

Miller is accused of sending images to a child in Texas and failing to register as a sex offender. Authorities later discovered that he allegedly victimized children in California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, and South Carolina.

Police say Miller sent photos of his genitals and video of himself to the victims and allegedly convinced another to send him photos. The victims ranged in ages 9 to 14.

Miller remains jailed on a $50,000 cash bail.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days