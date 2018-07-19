Latest Weather Blog
Man faces charges in Louisiana shooting death of fetus
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A pregnant woman who was shot in the stomach over the weekend lost her baby and now the alleged shooter faces upgraded charges.
Police say 18-year-old Nazavion Chatman, of Shreveport, initially was charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder. Now, he's also facing a charge of first-degree feticide for the death of the unborn child.
Chatman is accused of shooting a 19-year-old woman and 19-year-old man while several people were arguing in a home on Saturday. The woman's unborn child died on Sunday.
Investigators believe the baby's death was a direct result of the gunshot injuries she sustained. News outlets report Chatman is being held in the city jail with bond set at $1 million.
It was unknown if he's represented by an attorney.
