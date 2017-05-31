Man faces charges after holding family at gunpoint, shooting at deputies

KENTWOOD - A man is facing multiple charges Wednesday after he held several people at gunpoint, shot at police, and fled into a wooded area Monday afternoon.

According to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office, 26-year-old Bryan Menard led deputies on a brief manhunt after he allegedly committed a series of crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, and attempted murder of a police officer.

The sheriff's office says deputies were called to a home on Highway 1054 around 11:30 a.m. after receiving reports that a man was threatening family members with two loaded shotguns.

The family says Menard burglarized a neighboring house and stole a 30-06 rifle before making his way to his grandparent's home. There, victims say he surprised the family when he emerged from underneath the home and held them at gunpoint. He forced the victims to go inside and retrieve his grandfather's two shotguns and ammunition, threatening to shoot them if his demands were not met.

Menard then fled the scene with the two shotguns, leaving the rifle behind.

Shortly afterward, Tangipahoa Parish 911 received a call from an unknown woman on Hayden Road stating she was being held against her will inside of her vehicle. Deputies responded and found the woman in a nearby area still sitting in the driver's seat with Menard sitting on the passenger's side.

The woman later told deputies that Menard demanded she drive him around while he consumed methamphetamine, threatening to kill her if she did not comply. He also told the woman he would use her as a human shield if authorities arrived.

Deputies say Menard allowed the woman to exit the vehicle and then assumed a tactical position, aiming a shotgun at deputies. Menard ignored numerous demands from officers to drop his weapon and fired several shots, injuring two deputies and a police dog. Deputies returned fire and Menard ran into a nearby wooded area.

Sheriff's deputies located Menard on Hayden Road around 3:30 p.m. Monday. Upon sighting the deputies, Menard began firing at them with two shotguns before running into a wooded area.

The sheriff's office, with the assistance of US Customs air support, the Louisiana State Police, Kentwood Police Department, Independence Police Department and Wilmer Fire Department, secured a perimeter in the wooded area and apprehended Menard without incident around 5:30 p.m.

Menard admitted to the crimes and said he fired at deputies because he didn't want to go back to jail. Menard told deputies he was "prepared for war," reloading his weapon and waiting in the woods. He said he eventually walked out into an open area after he got tired of waiting.

Menard was arrested and is charged with aggravated burglary, armed robbery, second degree kidnapping, false imprisonment, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine, attempted first degree murder on a police officer(three counts), injuring a police dog, probation violation, and failure to appear in court.

The sheriff's office says the the deputies and K-9 injured in the shootout suffered minor injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.