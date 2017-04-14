81°
Man expected to survive after nightclub shooting

April 14, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – Police say a man will survive after he was shot outside a Baton Rouge nightclub Friday morning.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at a nightclub in the 7300 block of Tom Drive. The victim was shot in the upper torso but will survive his injuries.

It is unclear at this time who shot the man.

