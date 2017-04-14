81°
Latest Weather Blog
Man expected to survive after nightclub shooting
BATON ROUGE – Police say a man will survive after he was shot outside a Baton Rouge nightclub Friday morning.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. at a nightclub in the 7300 block of Tom Drive. The victim was shot in the upper torso but will survive his injuries.
It is unclear at this time who shot the man.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: pedestrian struck, killed off Gardere Lane
-
WBRZ Crawfish Index: boiled price on the rise before Easter
-
Government: 36 Islamic State fighters killed by massive bomb
-
Homeowner says contracting company took advantage of him
-
HHGregg customer out thousands, not happy with limited returns