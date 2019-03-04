Man expected in court after 23-year-old woman found dead in his car

DELAWARE - Reports say a Rhode Island man is facing a federal kidnapping charge for allegedly abducting a woman who was found dead in his car.

ABC News reports that 32-year-old Louis Coleman III faces one count of kidnapping which resulted in the death of 23-year-old Jassy Correia of Massachusetts. Authorities say Correia was last seen February 24 leaving Venue Nightclub in Boston.

Correia was at the club celebrating her birthday, police said. Her body was found in a suitcase in the trunk of Coleman's car after police stopped him on a Delaware highway last week.

"The interstate kidnapping resulting in death is the most applicable charge and carries the highest possible sentence. It's a mandatory life charge and a death-eligible charge," U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling said.

Investigators said Correia was seen getting into a car which a man later identified as Coleman.

Police searched Coleman's apartment last week and obtained surveillance video which appeared to show him entering the building while carrying a body wrapped in a blanket, according to ABC.

Coleman was arrested Thursday and was held at a jail in Delaware. He's expected to make an initial appearance in federal court Monday.