Man executed in Texas for prison guard's death

HUNTSVILLE, Texas - A Texas inmate convicted in the death of a prison guard has been executed after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected his lawyer's attempts to halt the punishment.
  
Robert Pruett was given a lethal injection Thursday evening for the December 1999 death of corrections officer Daniel Nagle at a prison southeast of San Antonio. Nagle was repeatedly stabbed with a tape-wrapped metal rod, though an autopsy showed he died from a heart attack that the assault caused.
  
Prosecutors have said the attack stemmed from a dispute over a peanut butter sandwich that Pruett wanted to take into a recreation yard against prison rules.
  
The 38-year-old Pruett was already serving a 99-year sentence for a neighbor's killing near Houston when he was convicted in Nagle's death.
  
Pruett's execution is the sixth this year in Texas.

